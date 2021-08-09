Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

