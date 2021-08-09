Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

