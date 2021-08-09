Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumen reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is focused on network simplification to enhance its end-to-end provisioning time. It is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint. Fiber and IP-based network capacity enables it to support clients and boost shareholders value. Strategic partnerships and incremental investments in platform capabilities are tailwinds. However, its core local phone business has slowed down significantly due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless offerings. Stiff competition from wireless operators and reduced sales in the Business and Mass Markets segments are concerns. Lumen has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth potential.”

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 397,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,785 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

