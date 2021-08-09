V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.12 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

