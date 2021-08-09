V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.03 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

