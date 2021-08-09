1,219 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.75 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.