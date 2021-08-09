Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,213 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTBR stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34. Lightbridge Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

