Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

