Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 807,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29.

