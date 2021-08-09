Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.