Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.