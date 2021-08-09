iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $262.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $263.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

