Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

