Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

