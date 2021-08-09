Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,190 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of ZTS opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

