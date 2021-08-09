Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $823,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 1,475,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

