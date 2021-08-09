NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,611,375 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

