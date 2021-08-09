Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $908,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $147.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.