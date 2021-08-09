Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.59.

IONS stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

