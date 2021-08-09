Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

