Oppenheimer Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth $184,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JFrog by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JFrog by 61.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth $3,751,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth $219,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

