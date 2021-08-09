Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 455,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $48,243,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.29 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

