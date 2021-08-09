Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.29.

EXPE stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

