GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $108.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

