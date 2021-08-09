Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.45. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

