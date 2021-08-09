Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 260 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.