6,700 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.