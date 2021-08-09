Virtu Financial LLC Invests $100,000 in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29. OpGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. Equities research analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OpGen Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.