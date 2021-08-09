Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

ACLS opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.