Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

NYSE AB opened at $49.98 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.