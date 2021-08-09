Morgan Stanley Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $60.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $3,008,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

