Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

