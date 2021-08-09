CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $25.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,539,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.