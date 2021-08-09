Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

EMR stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,471,000 after buying an additional 68,887 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

