Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $647.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.