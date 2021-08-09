Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,363 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

