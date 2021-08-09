2,129 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.