IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,877 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.37 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

