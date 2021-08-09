Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

