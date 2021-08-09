IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,644 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

