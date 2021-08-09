12,462 Shares in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

