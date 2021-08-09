Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

