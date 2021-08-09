Virtu Financial LLC Has $116,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.46 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $311.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

