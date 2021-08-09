Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.