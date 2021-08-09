Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.