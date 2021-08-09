Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.92% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $8,384,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

ROCC opened at $9.49 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $49,055.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Roth CH Acquisition II

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

