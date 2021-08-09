JMP Securities Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $160.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

