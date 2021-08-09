Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.01. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $114,962,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $72,748,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

