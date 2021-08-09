New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 217,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

