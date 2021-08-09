New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

JBHT stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

